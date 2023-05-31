ABC News Selects Brooke Brower As ‘This Week’ Executive Producer, Kendall Heath As EP Of Politics

ABC News has tapped Brooke Brower to serve as executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Brower has been managing editor for CNN Politics and, before that, spent more than a decade at MSNBC. The This Week slot has not had a permanent EP since the sudden death in December of Dax Tejera. Brower will report to ABC News President Kim Godwin.

Kendall Heath, who served as interim executive producer of This Week, will serve as executive producer of politics and will report to executive editor and senior VP Stacia Deshishku and working very closely with political director Rick Klein, Godwin wrote in a memo to staffers.

Brower joined CNN in 2016 and, before that time, served as executive producer of MSNBC’s The Daily Rundown and MTP Daily. He launched the latter as an extension of the Meet the Press brand. Brower started his career covering politics as a member of the network’s political unit.

Heath joined ABC News as segment producer for Good Morning America, then moved to This Week as the editorial producer booking show guests. She later was promoted to senior producer while contributing to network political specials and election programming. Godwin thanked Heath “for leading the team through an incredibly difficult time and stepping in to continue producing the best Sunday political affairs program for our viewers every week.”