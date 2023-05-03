Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Zero Gravity Management Adds Two Talent Managers, Two Producers

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Dispatches & Photo Gallery From Picket Lines: Rob Lowe, Damon Lindelof, Courtney Kemp & David Goodman Hit Streets On Day 1 Of Writers Strike
Read the full story

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Finale Earns Gold Star Ratings, Up 366% In Delayed Viewing

Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Abbott Elementary finished out its sophomore season with gold stars all around.

The Season 2 finale of the ABC comedy series tallied 7M viewers after seven days of multi-platform viewing, according to Nielsen data. That marks its best audience since the February 8 Valentine’s Day episode, which scored a series-high 7.4M viewers in seven days.

The seven-day audience is up about 4.2M from the 2.8M people who tuned in to the episode same-day.

Among the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic, the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary hit a 2.47 rating in MP+7, which is up 366% compared to the episode’s 0.53 same-day rating. Just like total viewers, it’s also the highest multi-platform rating for the series since the Valentine’s Day episode managed a 2.49.

Related Story

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Overall, the finale was up about 4% in total viewers versus the season average of 6.7M and about 5% over the season’s average rating, which was a 2.36.

Abbott Elementary has already scored a Season 3 renewal at ABC. The series is created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The series follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad