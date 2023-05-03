‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 Finale Earns Gold Star Ratings, Up 366% In Delayed Viewing

EXCLUSIVE: Abbott Elementary finished out its sophomore season with gold stars all around.

The Season 2 finale of the ABC comedy series tallied 7M viewers after seven days of multi-platform viewing, according to Nielsen data. That marks its best audience since the February 8 Valentine’s Day episode, which scored a series-high 7.4M viewers in seven days.

The seven-day audience is up about 4.2M from the 2.8M people who tuned in to the episode same-day.

Among the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic, the Season 2 finale of Abbott Elementary hit a 2.47 rating in MP+7, which is up 366% compared to the episode’s 0.53 same-day rating. Just like total viewers, it’s also the highest multi-platform rating for the series since the Valentine’s Day episode managed a 2.49.

Overall, the finale was up about 4% in total viewers versus the season average of 6.7M and about 5% over the season’s average rating, which was a 2.36.

Abbott Elementary has already scored a Season 3 renewal at ABC. The series is created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars alongside Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The series follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.