Aaron Rodgers Pal Pat McAfee Strikes Deal With ESPN

Pat McAfee, the sports broadcaster who regularly breaks news with his pal Aaron Rodgers, has signed a deal with ESPN.

The agreement, unveiled by the gonzo former NFL star at the Disney upfront, was unveiled by McAfee will see The Pat McAfee Show head to the Disney-owned network.

The show, which started on YouTube, will live on the linear ESPN network as well as on ESPN’s YouTube feed.

McAfee revealed that he sat down with Disney boss Bob Iger a couple of weeks ago in Burbank. “I somehow got a chance to get in his office for an hour and a half. That was good… he’s now talking to the leader of France and had a meeting with me a couple of weeks ago,” he said.

McAfee was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and played for eight years. He retired in 2017 and became a guest host for Fox Sports college and NFL broadcasts, before becoming part of ESPN’s Thursday Night College Football coverage.

“I will be joining the ESPN universe. We are so incredibly pumped, honored and thankful to be doing that,” he said. “They all very much understood that we need to embrace both what tomorrow is and what today is and I have the exact same vision.”