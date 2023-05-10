A3 Artists Agency Adds Two New Agents In Touring & Digital

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency is expanding its agent roster with two new additions. John Shealy has joined as Touring Agent, and Jenny Kaplan as Digital Agent in the agency’s Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding division. Their new roles are effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jenny Kaplan and John Shealy to the A3 family. Their client-first approach and perceptive eyes for on-the-rise talent fits perfectly within A3’s culture and ecosystem,” said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency.

Related Story Freddie Prinze Jr. Signs With A3 Artists Agency

Shealy most recently worked as Comedy & Podcast Talent Buyer for Blue Note Entertainment, where he was instrumental in booking comedy and podcast shows nationwide. Previously, Shealy spent eight years as an agent at The Gersh Agency, working alongside comedy notables, including Sasheer Zamata, Brooks Wheelan, Cameron Esposito, Solomon Georgio, Matthew Broussard, River Butcher, and Shane Torres. He will be based in New York.

Kaplan moves to A3 as Digital Agent in the Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing & Branding division from her previous roles in television casting with CBS Network and more recently in digital talent management with Scale Management, where she worked on the creative roll-out of Kahlana Barfield Brown’s 2022 Target clothing line, ‘Future Collective.’ Kaplan has worked on high-level campaigns and partnerships with brands such as Lancôme, Dior, Nike, Crate & Barrel, and LVMH. She will be based in Los Angeles.