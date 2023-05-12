A24 Takes North America Rights To Andrew Garfield-Florence Pugh Studiocanal Pic ‘We Live In Time’

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has acquired domestic rights for John Crowley’s We Live in Time starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh from Studiocanal. The pic is shooting in London.

Directed by BAFTA winning director John Crowley, with a screenplay by Olivier award-winning playwright and screenwriter Nick Payne. Benedict Cumberbatch is an executive producer.

Studiocanal developed the script and are producing with BAFTA winning partners SunnyMarch: Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland with Guy Heeley.

The film stars two-time Academy Award nominee and BAFTA winning Andrew Garfield alongside BAFTA and Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh. Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.

Crowley previously worked with Andrew Garfield, on Garfield’s break-out role, Boy A, for which they both won BAFTAs.

Film4 is co-financing with Studiocanal.

EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are overseeing for Studiocanal. Head of US and Digital Sales Aska Yamaguchi and Head of Legal and Business Affairs Sophie Leuthreau of Studiocanal negotiated the deal with A24