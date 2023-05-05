‘A Rush Of Blood:’ ‘Superstore’ Actor Mark McKinney And ‘I Hate Suzie’s Daniel Ings Set For Comedy From ‘To Leslie’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Actors Mark McKinney (Superstore, Kids in the Hall) and Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, Love Sick, Sex Education) have signed on to star in the comedy road movie A Rush of Blood.

We understand British filmmaker Tristan Shepherd will direct the pic from a screenplay he also wrote. Billed as a “comedy, thriller, road trip movie,” the plot follows a British-Canadian couple, who get their last shot at fulfilling their professional ambitions — and any hope of reinvigorating their marriage — when their independent film is selected for Sundance. However, when they accept a ride to Park City with Reegan, a young, self-styled film reporter, who becomes increasingly maniacal as the journey unfolds, their dream slowly turns into a nightmare – more frightening than any film plot they could have ever devised. McKinney will play a character named Larry, while Ings will suit up as a character named Brian.

Producers on the pic are Daniel Fazio for Loft Films, Henry Hereford (To Leslie), and Sidney Chiu (Love Jacked). The production company is Loft Films, and post will be completed at Lip Sync London.

McKinney is best known for his role on the NBC sitcom Superstore, in which he played the character Glenn for six seasons starring alongside America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. McKinney previously co-created, wrote, and starred in the acclaimed Canadian series, Slings & Arrows and was both a story editor and a recurring character on Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60.

He also spent three seasons on Saturday Night Live as both a cast member and staff writer and served as a producer/showrunner on the TMN/HBO Canada’s comedy Less Than Kind, starring Maury Chaykin.

Ings starred opposite singer/actor Billie Piper in the Sky/HBO Max comedy-drama I Hate Suzie. The show was written by Succession alum Lucy Prebble and picked up three BAFTA TV noms in 2021, including Best Drama Series. Ings’ other credits include the role of Commander Mike Parker in The Crown and a lead role in the Netflix series Lovesick. He also can be seen in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education.