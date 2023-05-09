Skip to main content
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Renewed For Season 5 By Fox

From left: Julian Works, Brian Michael Smith, Natacha Karam, Jim Parrack, Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubenstein, Sierra McClain and Brianna Baker Fox

Fox has renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star, starring Rob Lowe, for a fifth season. It will be the only 9-1-1 series on the network next season as flagship 9-1-1 is not being renewed. (It is moving to ABC.)

A spinoff from 9-1-1, Lone Star is Fox’s second-highest-rated and most watched drama behind the mothership first responder series. Produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, 9-1-1: Lone Star gives a look into the lives of the police, fire, and ambulance departments of Company 126 in Austin.

The series stars Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker as well as Kelsey and Skyler Yates.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directed the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett, Lowe, Kelly Souders & Brian Peterson and Bob Goodman also are executive producers.

Lone Star, which will be Fox’s longest-running drama next season, joins three other Fox hourlong series which have been renewed for next season: The Cleaning Lady, Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit

