Florida Panthers Vs. Boston Bruins Scores Largest Cable Audience Ever For First Round Stanley Cup Playoff Game For TNT

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk reacts to the game-winning overtime goal against Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series Sunday.

Warner Bros. Discovery is lighting the lamp with its first round coverage of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs across TNT and TBS.

Across both channels, WBD Sports has now aired the four most-watched first round games ever on cable. TNT and TBS combined to average 959,000 viewers during the networks’ first round coverage, the most-watched first round on cable of all time, and up 18% vs. 2022.

The Florida Panthers’ victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday netted about 3.2M viewers on TNT, making it the most-watched first round game of all-time on cable.

It was also the most-watched first round game on any network in over a decade, since the Bruins vs. Capitals game in April 2012.

Viewership for Sunday’s Panthers vs. Bruins matchup peaked at 4.1M from 9:30 to 9:56 p.m. ET.



Also on TNT, the Seattle Kraken took out the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche in a game that drew more than 2M viewers, making it a late-window success for the cable channel.