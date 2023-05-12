Deadline Launches Its Sound & Screen: Television Streaming Site

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Sound & Screen: Television, it’s live-music showcase featuring the musicians and their scores behind this year’s buzziest small-screen series and movies.

The event Tuesday at UCLA’s Royce Hall in front of a packed house of Academy and guild voters featured a 50-piece orchestra conducted by the composers behind their works.

The site features all 12 panel conversations from the 14 series and movies who took part in the event, with the list of participating studios and streamers encompassing the wide swath of the biz: Apple TV+, CBS, Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video, Showtime and HBO Max.

Panelists on board for music and panel conversations were composer Bear McCreary with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; composers Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; composers Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, behind Yellowstone and its prequel 1923; composer Christophe Beck, with Up Here; composer Cristobal Tapia De Veer and The White Lotus; music producer Rachael Moore with George & Tammy; composer-conductor Stephen Barton and composer Frederik Wiedmann with Star Trek: Picard; composer-musician Tom Howe with Ted Lasso and Shrinking; and Siddhartha Khosla with Only Murders in the Building.