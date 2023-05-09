Deadline’s Sound & Screen: Television Live Music Showcase Readies Its Baton; 14 Series Center Stage Tonight

The latest edition of Deadline’s Sound & Screen Television gets underway Tuesday, when we will shine a spotlight on the musicians and their scores for some of this year’s most striking TV offerings. We know how integral music is when it comes to creating the mood of a project, and that’s why we’re delighted to be back in UCLA’s Royce Hall where we can put the music and its composers front and center — with the help of a 50-piece orchestra and panel conversations with the artists behind the work.

Related Story Deadline’s Contenders Television Streaming Site Launches

Following the pre-reception at 5 p.m. PT, the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. You can follow along on Deadline’s social channels tonight via the hashtag #DeadlineSoundAndScreen. Check back Thursday for full coverage of all the panels, and on Friday when we launch the streaming site.

This year’s starry lineup includes Bear McCreary, who composed the powerful music behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and who can shed light on how he spent eight months composing nine hours of music for the epic Middle-Earth saga. Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore also return to our event to break down how they approached the recent season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

We’ve also got Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, the prolific composers responsible for the emotional and restrained score behind Taylor Sheridan’s hit series Yellowstone and its prequel 1923. Christophe Beck, the Emmy-winning Buffy the Vampire Slayer and WandaVision composer, will join to show off the new and original music for Hulu’s musical comedy Up Here.

Was there anyone who wasn’t humming along to the unique, electronic theme each time they tuned into a new episode of The White Lotus Season 2? Composer Cristobal Tapia De Veer will be hand with a performance of that song, “Renaissance,” and will talk about how he composed what would become a viral piece of music.

In addition, we’ve got the music and talents behind hit shows ranging from Showtime’s George & Tammy to CBS Studios/Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso to Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and much more.

Here’s tonight’s performance and panel lineup. All times PT, and subject to change.

Sound & Screen Television

May 9; Royce Hall, UCLA

5 p.m. – Pre-reception

6:30 p.m. – Show begins

PRIME VIDEO

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Thomas Mizer (Composer/Songwriter)

Curtis Moore (Composer/Songwriter)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Bear McCreary, (Composer/Conductor)

HULU

Up Here

Christophe Beck (Composer)

Only Murders in the Building

Siddhartha Khosla (Composer/Vocals)

PARAMOUNT+

Yellowstone and 1923

Brian Tyler (Composer/Conductor)

Breton Vivian (Composer)

CBS/PARAMOUNT+

Star Trek: Picard

Stephen Barton (Composer/Conductor)

Frederik Wiedmann (Composer)

INTERMISSION

APPLE TV+

Ted Lasso and Shrinking

Tom Howe (Composer/Vocals/Guitar)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

John Powell (Composer)

Bad Sisters

Tim Phillips (Composer)

SHOWTIME

Personality Crisis: One Night Only

Jack Douglas (Music Producer)

Buster Poindexter (Vocals)

George & Tammy

Rachael Moore (Music Producer)

HBO MAX

The White Lotus

Cristobal Tapia de Veer (Composer)