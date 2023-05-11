NFL Schedule 2023: Aaron Rodgers’ NY Jets Debut Set For ‘Monday Night Football’; League Reveals Kickoff Game Teams & More

With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing, the NFL is grabbing some headlines today as the league reveals its 2023 schedule. It teased a few games ahead of the 5 p.m. release of the full schedule, and here’s a look at what we know so far (all times Pacific for brevity).

The annual Kickoff Game features the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the rising Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium at 5:20 p.m. Thursday, September 7, on NBC. The season’s first matchup on ESPN will be an AFC East tilt with the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets at 5:15 p.m. September 11 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. It will mark future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ first game with the Gotham club after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

Also revealed today were a Week 5 game on NBC with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the the Dallas Cowboys at 5:20 p.m. October 8 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and a 10 a.m. Christmas Day game on CBS and Nickelodeon between the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders from Arrowhead Stadium.

The league said Wednesday that its first Black Friday game ever will feature the Miami Dolphins against their archrival New York Jets at noon on November 24. Prime Video will stream it for free, even to non-subscribers — a first for a U.S.-based NFL game.

Check back at 5 p.m. today for the full NFL schedule including all the primetime games, the Thanksgiving menu and the rest.