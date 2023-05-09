2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Up 23% In Viewers

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards managed to see an uptick in viewers compared to last year despite a few last minute hiccups.

Just one day after Drew Barrymore pulled out as host of the awards show in support of striking writers, MTV pivoted away from a live event in favor of a pre-taped show for its annual awards. Still, the show was watched by 2M people on Sunday across simulcasts, which is a 23% increase compared to the 2022 show, according to Nielsen data.

The ceremony was also up among viewers in the ad friendly 18-49 demographic. This year, the telecast received a 1.45 rating, up from the 1.27 it earned the year prior.

Paramount also says that the show’s “total minutes consumed” tallied 521M. That’s a 5% increase from last year’s 498M.

“The team and I are proud to have successfully pivoted and delivered on what our fans have come to expect from the MTV Movie & TV Awards – a memorable night filled with exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories and blockbuster moments that celebrate the best of film and TV over the past year. We look forward to coming back next year bigger than ever with our host Drew Barrymore,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount Global, and an Executive Producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Pedro Pascal was the top winner of the night taking a total of three trophies that included Best Hero and Best Duo with his co-star Bella Ramsey, as well as a trophy for the HBO series The Last of Us. The Vanderpump Rules cast were also winners taking the popcorn trophy for Best Realy On-Screen Team amid the “Scandoval.” Other winners of the night included Jenna Ortega, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.