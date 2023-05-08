2023 Eurovision Song Contest To Stream On Peacock In The US — How To Watch

The Eurovision Song Contest is returning to Peacock for the third year in a row.

The contest will stream on the NBCUniversal service beginning May 9, just in time for the first semi-finals. The competition will be available both live and on demand.

The first semi-final will take place on May 9 at 3 p.m. ET. The second semi-final will occur on May 11 at 3 p.m. ET, and the grand final will air live on May 13 at 3 p.m. ET.

This year, Eurovision superfan Johnny Weir will host a special Watch With Live on Peacock during the Grand Final.

Watch With Live is Peacock’s latest technology innovation that lets fans interact and ask Johnny questions during the stream. Weir is a two-time Olympian and serves as a figure skating analyst for NBC Sports.

The Eurovision Song Contest first found an U.S. home at ViacomCBS’ Logo, which broadcast live the final only from 2016-2018. Netflix, which did the Eurovision comedy feature, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, then picked up U.S. VOD rights to the 2019 installment, which took place in Tel Aviv, and the 2020, which was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been held annually since 1956 and helped launch the careers of ABBA, Olivia Newton-John, and Celine Dion. Known for catchy tunes and powerful ballads showcased in a complex stage show with pyrotechnics, CGI and over-the-top costumes, it is the world’s largest non-sporting live TV event and the most watched live entertainment program in Europe, attracting nearly 200 million television viewers worldwide.