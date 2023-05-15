Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nominations: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Leads List As ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Joanna Gaines & Selena Gomez Score Nods

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) unveiled the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards that honors the best in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming.

Leading the nominations list was RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars earning a combined total of five nods including Best Competition Series. RuPaul would also score individual nominations for Best Show Host and Star of the Year.

“Looking over the list of this year’s nominees, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards than by calling attention to so many of the talented and diverse individuals who continue to make unscripted television an essential genre on broadcast, cable and streaming,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch Co-President Ed Martin.

Other nominees included Vanderpump Rules, fresh off of the “Scandoval,” and Joanna Gaines for her cooking show Magnolia Table. Selena Gomez also scored multiple nominations for her HBO Max show Selena + Chef.

Winners of the 2023 Critics Choice Real TV Awards will be announced on June 15, 2023, with the in-person ceremony not happening due to the writers strike.

5th Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards Nominations List

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

• The Amazing Race (CBS)

• Lego Masters (Fox)

• RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

• Survivor (CBS)

• The Traitors (Peacock)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

• America’s Got Talent (NBC)

• America’s Got Talent: All Stars (NBC)

• Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

• The Masked Singer (Fox)

• My Kind of Country (Apple TV+)

• The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

• Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

• Couples Therapy (Showtime)

• Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix)

• The Kardashians (Hulu)

• MTV’s Following: Bretman Rock (MTV)

• Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

• Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

• Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

• The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning (Peacock)

• Gutsy (Apple TV+)

• Shark Tank (ABC)

• Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

• The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

• José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

• Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)

• Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

• Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

• Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

• Barmageddon (USA)

• Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

• Lingo (CBS)

• Password (NBC)

• The Wall (NBC)

• Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

• Geography of Bliss with Rainn Wilson (Peacock)

• The Great Food Truck Race (Food Network)

• José Andrés and Family in Spain (discovery+)

• The Piece Maker (Magnolia Network)

• The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

• Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

• American Greed (CNBC)

• Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

• House Hunters (HGTV)

• Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

• Shark Tank (ABC)

• Wahl Street (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

• Big Beasts (Apple TV+)

• The End Is Nye (Peacock)

• Frozen Planet II (BBC One)

• Our Universe (Netflix)

• Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

• The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

• 911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

• Evil Lives Here (Investigation Discovery)

• How I Caught My Killer (Hulu)

• In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery / discovery+)

• Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 (Netflix)

• Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & The Internet (Netflix)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

• 30 for 30 (ESPN)

• American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

• Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu)

• Like a Girl (Fuse Media)

• Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)

• Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

• Farmer Wants a Wife (Fox)

• Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

• Jewish Matchmaking (Netflix)

• Love Is Blind (Netflix)

• Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

• The Parent Test (ABC)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: HOME/GARDEN

• For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)

• Home (Apple TV+)

• Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

• Murder House Flip (The Roku Channel)

• Trixie Motel (discovery+)

• Ugliest House in America (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW: FASHION/BEAUTY

• Glow Up (Netflix)

• The Hype (HBO Max)

• Making the Cut (Prime Video)

• Next in Fashion (Netflix)

• Queer Eye (Netflix)

• Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

• American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix)

• The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)

• House of Hammer (discovery+)

• Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty (HBO Max)

• Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

• Super League: The War for Football (Apple TV+)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

• Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

• Dancing with the Stars (Disney+)

• RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+)

• Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fox)

• Survivor (Season 44) (CBS)

• Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

• Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

• Alex Guarnaschelli – Alex vs America (Food Network)

• Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

• Trixie Mattel – Trixie Motel (discovery+)

• RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

• Ryan Seacrest – American Idol (ABC)

STAR OF THE YEAR

• Guy Fieri – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

• Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa (Food Network) / Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

• Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

• Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef (Bravo), Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

• Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

• Eugene Levy – The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy (Apple TV+)

• Peyton Manning – History’s Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (History) / Peyton’s Places (ESPN+) / Capital One College Bowl (NBC)

• RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) / RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)