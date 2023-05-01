Deadline Launches Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted Streaming Site

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted, its annual panel extravaganza that this past weekend showcased the casts and creatives behind 22 of the year’s buzziest small-screen nonfiction series and documentaries.

The virtual event included everyone from Lizzo to Chris Hemsworth, Brooke Shields to Elton John, Amy Poehler to Ethan Hawke and Seth Meyers to Davis Guggenheim, Carli Lloyd, Rickie Fowler, Emily Hampshire and Alan Cumming. They joined to discussed the routes their projects took before an audience of key Academy and guild voters.

Studios and streamers participating this weekend included ABC and ABC News Studios; Apple TV+, CNN Films, Comedy Central, Fox, HBO Max, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and MTV. They touted a wide range of shows from The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning to RuPaul’s Drag Race, compelling documentaries and docuseries like Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and The 1619 Project, and even live shows like Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.

The weekend’s Docs + Unscripted event followed Deadline’s Contenders Television, which earlier in April hosted 40 panel discussions with the year’s top scripted series. Click here for that streaming site.

Check out all the videos today, then tuned for Deadline’s next TV award-season event: Sound & Screen Television, the in-person showcase set for May 9 at UCLA’s Royce Hall that will include a live, 50-piece orchestra and panel discussions with TV composers and music supervisors.