Cannes Ready To Party Again: A List Of Soirées & Cocktail Events On The Riviera

Cannes is ready to party again with the likes of Johnny Depp, Harrison Ford, Alicia Vikander, Jude Law and Cate Blanchett all set for a Côte d’Azur hoedown. Here’s a (non-exhaustive) look at some of festival festivities on deck at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off Tuesday and runs through May 27.

The return of the Carlton Hotel following a whopping $380 million renovation is perhaps symbolic of the reemergence of shindigs at the festival following the pandemic. ”We were closed for 26 months,” sighed the Carlton’s general manager Carlo Stragiotto as he welcomed us in the opulent lobby.

“We have created new spaces and renovated old ones,” Stragiotto proclaimed, then boasted that the hotel has space enough “to host four or five parties at the same time each night, if needed.”

The A-list after-party on Tuesday for Cannes’ opening-night film Jeanne du Barry, a period costume drama starring Depp, will be held at the Carlton following the festival’s official gala dinner there.

DDA, the publicity and marketing shop, hosts its annual first-night Cannes Cocktail bash at the Carlton Beach on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Invited guests are advised to dress “informal.”

Also on Tuesday, prolific sales company Rocket Science is guiding guests to a private soirée in its Cannes offices while the Black Bear international sales, marketing and distribution outfit will welcome folks to a fête on the beach from 5-7 p.m.

Several other companies are holding “only those who need to know” very private events at undisclosed venues.

Anonymous Content hosts its cocktails and hors d’oeuvres reception Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at a venue around and about the Palais.

Filmmaker Jean-Stephane Sauvaire’s competition entry Black Flies starring Katherine Waterson, Tye Sheridan, Sean Penn, Michael Pitt and former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson will no doubt go for several rounds at its celebratory bash Thursday night.

Talking of heavyweights, in one corner on Thursday, the Carlton Beach will be taken over beginning at 9:30 p.m. by Disney/Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which premieres here out of competition that day.

In the other corner, the Red Sea International Film Festival links with Vanity Fair Europe to host the Women’s Stories Gala After Party at 10:30 p.m. at the fabled Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

There’s huge interest in director Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, on Friday, about the commandant of Auschwitz. Understandably, the subject matter does not led itself to revelry; so private dinner, no party.

The New Boy, directed by Warwick Thornton and produced through Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films, screens Friday in Un Certain Regard; Blanchett also appears in the film. The Aussies will mark the occasion with a party for 200 at Salama restaurant in Cannes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences hosts its party for members only Friday at the Five Seas Hotel. Also on Friday: Charles Finch and Finch and Partners gather from 8:30 p.m. at the restaurant Fred L’Ecailler for the annual Filmmakers Dinner, this year honoring 2021’s Venice Golden Lion winner Audrey Diwan. Finch told us that the festivities — cocktails and dinner — mark the one-year anniversary of quarterly film, art and cultural journal A Rabbit’s Foot.

On Saturday night, Vanity Fair and Prada host their mega bash at the Hotel du Cap. Good to see them back! Saturday also will be occasion for Hyde Park to hold a cocktail party with Michael Fassbender and James Marsh for their project Night Boat to Tangier. Although Apple screens Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon on Saturday evening, it is waiting until the following day to host a reception for the movie due to its 3-hour, 43-minute running time.

Sunday sees Kering, the fashion and luxury goods empire, host its Women in Motion dinner at Place de la Castre. The official invitation lists Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, Cannes festival president Iris Knobloch and Cannes general delegate Thierry Fremaux as hosts for the cocktails and dinner.

Sunday also sees the after-party for Firebrand, director Karim Ainouz’s tale of domestic abuse in the marriage of Henry VIII and his queen Katherine Parr. The film stars Alicia Vikander as Parr and Jude Law as the murderous monarch.

Details for the party have not been disclosed. Details are also not yet available for the soirée for The Idol, A24 and HBO’s series which is premiering out of competition Monday and stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye (formerly known as The Weeknd).

One of the most intriguing events will be the party hosted by Warner Bros Discovery chief David Zaslav and Graydon Carter, the editor-in-chief of Air Mail, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23. It’s expected to be a star-studded party that will rock on through the wee hours.

Carter knows the du Cap terrain well, having welcomed many a guest to parties there during his years running Vanity Fair.

Dress code: Festive Attire.

Translation? Anything goes.

Let’s party.