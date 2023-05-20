20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Rob Lowe On ‘Unstable’, Tales Of Warren Beatty & The Surprising Way Bill Paxton Taught Him To Find Peace

On this week’s episode* Rob Lowe tells some seriously juicy stories—of growing up in Malibu, losing his girlfriend to Warren Beatty, and why he was deeply unpopular with the mothers at his son’s school. And that’s just the start…

Among other musings, anecdotes and memories, we also discuss the space-time continuum (yes, really), and Lowe recalls an otherworldly, transcendent experience he had, inspired by his dear friend, the late, great Bill Paxton.

Along with John Owen, the younger of his two sons, Lowe co-created and stars in Netflix comedy Unstable, which has currently paused production of its second season due to the writers’ strike. The show follows an eccentric biotech entrepreneur whose introverted musician son is forced to step in and save him and his company from disaster.

Father and son play… father and son. Along with Victor Fresco, the pair cooked up the idea of showcasing their comedic dynamic onscreen after John Owen gained a reputation for mercilessly—and hilariously—roasting his father on social media.

Click above to listen to Rob Lowe. For more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

*This podcast was recorded prior to the start of the writers’ strike.