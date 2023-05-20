20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: ‘Bad Sisters’ Sharon Horgan On Upcoming Season 2, That Finale Episode & Her Inspiration

This week’s guest is Sharon Horgan.

Currently starring in Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, which she co-created, Horgan plays Eva Garvey, the oldest of five sisters, one of whom is married to the truly awful John Paul (Claes Bang). The sisters become embroiled in a juicy, tragi-comic murder mystery as they try to rescue Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) from her nightmare husband.

Among her many projects, Horgan is the brains behind the HBO series Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and comedy series Catastrophe, in which Horgan also stars, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

In this episode we explore the importance of telling Bad Sisters’ story of emotional abuse in a way that serves real-life survivors. Plus, what we might expect from Season 2 after the shocking Season 1 finale reveal.

Also, we get into what it means to be part of a big family, or, as Horgan describes it, “a five-headed monster,” and Horgan’s deep dive into the role of Eva, which included road-testing her signature drink of prosecco mixed with vodka—a cocktail she borrowed from Issa Rae’s Insecure character, who prefers hers with a shot of Jameson.

And Horgan recalls her childhood inspiration, regrets, best life advice and her deep, abiding love for her two daughters.

Click above to listen to Sharon Horgan. For more episodes of 20 Questions on Deadline, listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple podcasts.