‘1883’: Full Season Of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series To Air On Paramount Network

The full season of Paramount+’s awarding Yellowstone prequel limited series 1883 is headed to Paramount Network.

The special broadcast begins Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT and will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode. 

Created by Sheridan, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

The series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert. 

1883 hails from MTV Entertainment Studios, with production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

