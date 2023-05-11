‘11 Minutes’ Team Explores Crowd Crush Tragedy In Seoul For Paramount+

Tens of thousands of people gather for a protest near to Seoul city hall regarding the Halloween crush disaster in Itaewon

EXCLUSIVE: The team behind award-winning documentary 11 Minutes, which told the story of the mass shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest music festival, have set up another docuseries at Paramount+.

The streamer has ordered Crush, which will explore the Halloween tragedy in Seoul, South Korea, that left 159 dead and hundreds injured.

The series, which is set to launch this fall, likely around the anniversary of the tragedy, comes from See It Now Studios, Triage Entertainment, and All Rise Films. It is exec produced by Jeff Zimbalist, who directs, Stu Schreiberg, Terence Wrong and Susan Zirinsky with Josh Gaynor as co-exec producer, Aysu Saliba as supervising producer and Alana Saad as producer.

The Seoul crush tragedy occurred on October 29, 2022 during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon neighborhood of the South Korean city and was the country’s largest crowd crush in its history.

The multi-part series will be an immersive moment-by-moment dive into how the tragedy unfolded and the forces that make crowds panic. It will include rare first-person stories and archival, modeled after the success of last year’s 11 Minutes.

Jeff Zimbalist, who runs All Rise Films, has directed films including 30 for 30’s The Two Escobars, Apple’s The Line and created Netflix’s music documentary series ReMastered.

See It Now Studios, which is headed by former CBS News President Susan Zirinsky, launched in September 2021 and is also behind projects such as Paramount+’s King Charles, The Boy Who Walked Alone, Never Seen Again and FBI True.

Triage Entertainment, run by Stu Schreiberg, is behind ReMastered as well as Iron Chef America and CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

Zimbalist is repped by CAA and Triage Entertainment is repped by UTA.