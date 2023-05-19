You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Dispatches From The WGA Picket Lines, Day 17: Star-Studded Turnout Includes Jason Sudeikis, Zoe Kazan, Gina Gershon, Richard LaGravenese & Flavor Flav, Who Brought Pizza & Music

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Removes Dozens Of Series From Disney+ & Hulu, Including 'Big Shot', 'Willow', 'Y' & 'Dollface'
Read the full story

‘100 Years Of Warner Bros.’ Documentary Series Looks Back At Studio’s Fabled History

Warner Bros. Discovery is reaching back to its past to celebrate a century of entertainment in a new, four-part documentary series.

Related Story

Warner Bros. Top-Secret Archives: Treasure Trove Of Film Memorabilia From ‘The Matrix’, ‘Batman’, ‘My Fair Lady’ & Dozens More

Narrator Morgan Freeman will guide viewers through “100 Years of Warner Bros.,” offering clips from past TV shows and films, along with takes from the directors, actors, and executives who created the magic, and commentary from journalists and historians who watched it all unfold.

The four specials trace the history from the studio’s humble founding in the early 1920s through its growth into today’s multinational entertainment giant. The first two segments will bow at the Festival de Cannes on May 24 an an Official Cannes Classics selection.

The series will debut on streamer Max starting Thursday, May 25 with the first two specials, followed by the third and fourth segments on June 1 via Max.

All four were directed by filmmaker Leslie Iwerks. More information is available at WB100.com.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad