‘100 Years Of Warner Bros.’ Documentary Series Looks Back At Studio’s Fabled History

Warner Bros. Discovery is reaching back to its past to celebrate a century of entertainment in a new, four-part documentary series.

Narrator Morgan Freeman will guide viewers through “100 Years of Warner Bros.,” offering clips from past TV shows and films, along with takes from the directors, actors, and executives who created the magic, and commentary from journalists and historians who watched it all unfold.

The four specials trace the history from the studio’s humble founding in the early 1920s through its growth into today’s multinational entertainment giant. The first two segments will bow at the Festival de Cannes on May 24 an an Official Cannes Classics selection.

The series will debut on streamer Max starting Thursday, May 25 with the first two specials, followed by the third and fourth segments on June 1 via Max.

All four were directed by filmmaker Leslie Iwerks. More information is available at WB100.com.