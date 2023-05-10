‘10 Lives:’ Animated Feature Starring Zayn Malik, Bill Nighy & Simone Ashley Lands Chinese Distribution Deal 

EXCLUSIVE: Taost Entertainment, a London-based media production startup, has picked up Chinese distribution rights to the star-studded animated feature 10 Lives.

Taost acquired the rights to the pic, which features an expansive voice cast, including Zayn Malik, Simone Ashley, Mo Gilligan, Sophie Okonedo, Bill Nighy, and Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso) from the Chinese-based outfit Original Force. The pic is yet to receive approval from censors, at which point Taost will seek a distribution partner in China.

The deal is part of Taost’s plan to expand East. In addition to picking up 10 Lives, the startup is building a Web 3 platform that allows members to post, browse, vote, and engage with animation projects. The company will launch a closed beta at this year’s Annecy Animation Festival.

Directed by Chris Jenkins (Duck Duck Goose), producers on 10 Lives are Guy Collins and Sean Feeney for 10 Lives Productions, alongside Martin Metz and Adrian Politowski for film production and financing company Align, Yann Zenou for Quad, Valérie d’Auteuil and André Rouleau for Caramel Films, and Louis-Philippe Vermette for The Happy Producers. Casting is by Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross. The animation studio is L’Atelier Animation in Montreal.

The pic tells the story of Beckett, a pampered and selfish cat who has taken the lives he’s been dealt for granted. After carelessly losing his ninth life, he begs to be given a second chance and an opportunity to show he can learn from his mistakes. Eventually, his wish is granted, but with certain stipulations.

Best known for pics such as Paws of Fury and Duck Duck Goose, GFM Animation is a UK-based animation producer, financier, and sales agent.

Rocky Shi, President and CEO of Taost, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the Chinese distribution rights to our film ’10 Lives.’ China is a massive market for animation, and securing distribution rights here will allow us to reach a wider audience and build strong partnerships in the region.”

Check out the film’s poster below: