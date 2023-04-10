Zero Gravity’s Molly Hurwitz Joins Thruline Entertainment As Literary Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Molly Hurwitz has joined Thruline Entertainment as a literary manager.

Hurwitz moves to Thruline from Zero Gravity, where she had been a manager for the past six years, focusing on comedy writers. Prior to her career in management, she trained at ICM. Hurwitz, a graduate of New York University, will serve as a mentor for the 2023 Writers Discovery Fellowship.

“We are so pleased to welcome Molly to Thruline,” said Thruline partner Ron West. “Her passion for comedy, and for her clients, was clear from the moment we met her.”

Clients joining Hurwitz at Thruline include: Eddie Gorodetsky (Mom), Bill Oakley (The Simpsons), Nathan Chetty (Bob Hearts Abishola), Erin Fischer (That ’90s Show), Chelsea Myers (Call Me Kat), Warren Bell (Mom), and Zackery Alexzander Stephens (Our Flag Means Death).

They join Thruline Entertainment’s client roster which include actors Allison Janney, Eric Stonestreet, Michael Cera, Ron Livingston, John Hawkes and Blair Underwood, and writers Annie Mumolo, Kirk Ellis, Steve Franks, Christopher Moynihan, Barry Julien, Robert Smigel, George Pelecanos and John Rogers.

The company’s TV production credits include Hulu series The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, which launches its third season in May; upcoming AMC crime drama Parish, starring Giancarlo Esposito; and, the long-running NBCU franchise Psych.