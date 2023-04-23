Zendaya Wows Crowd With Surprise Performance At Coachella

Talk about a euphoric experience at Coachella Saturday: fans were treated to a surprise performance by the actress and musician during Labrinth’s set at the desert music festival.

The star of Euphoria performed the final two songs of the set — “I’m Tired” and “All for Us,” which was written for her HBO series.

Did it all for love @Labrinth @Zendaya



Tune in tomorrow for more Weekend 2 on the @YouTube livestream at https://t.co/w4QG9AcB3R pic.twitter.com/Sp8MumCa25 — Coachella (@coachella) April 23, 2023

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA AT COACHELLA??? PERFORMING??! IN 2023?! pic.twitter.com/5lnBeEIbdI — ceo of monica (@photonsmight) April 23, 2023

zendaya seeing how coachella was making no noise this year pic.twitter.com/ZHGuBLgIJf — katia (@tomhllqnd) April 23, 2023

After her performance, Zendaya went on social media to thank Labrinth for the chance to return to the stage to sing. It was her first live performance in over seven years.

“Thank you to my brother @labrinth for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again,” she said. “And to the crowd tonight … Wow. My heart is full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, [it] made my nerves melt away. I’m so grateful.”

On April 27, Zendaya will receive CinemaCon 2023’s Star of the Year Award at the movie theater owners convention in Las Vegas.