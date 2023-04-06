Zarna Garg Lands First Comedy Special, Gets May Premiere Date On Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Zarna Garg is bringing her comedy chops to Prime Video.

The winner of Kevin Hart’s Lyft Comics in 2021 will see her inaugural comedy special Zarna Garg: One in a Billion launch on the streaming service globally May 16.

Filmed last September at NYC’s Gramercy Theatre, the nearly one-hour special features the tough love Indian-immigrant mom in full flight as you can see in this clip below:

Garg, who spent years honing her act in her living room in front of family, is currently on tour.

Performing stand-up from coast to coast over the next two months, the one-time lawyer has gigs at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick, NJ for the next two days. With more than a half-million followers on Instagram and TikTok, respectively, Garg has amassed over 100 million views on the latter social media platform in the past few years.

Featured in last year’s Apple TV+ series Gutsy hosted by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, Garg won the 2021 Ladies of Laughter Award. Off stage, her Rearranged screenplay was an Academy Nicholl semifinalist and won the Best Comedy Prize at the Austin Film Festival. In early 2020, the coming-of-age romantic comedy was picked up by Marginal Mediaworks CEO and founder Sanjay Sharma and is collaborating with Attic Light Films’ Milan Chakraborty to bring to the big screen.

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion is produced by Amazon Studios and Comedy Dynamics. Garg, Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson serve as executive producers along with Christina Shams, Cameron S. Mitchell, and Brinda Bhatt.