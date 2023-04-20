Alex MacNicoll, Spence Moore II, Aury Krebs & Ashleigh LaThrop Board NBC Medical Drama Pilot ‘Wolf’

EXCLUSIVE: Alex MacNicoll, Spence Moore II, Aury Krebs and Ashleigh LaThrop have been cast opposite Zachary Quinto in the NBC medical drama pilot Wolf.

From writer/executive producer Michael Grassi, Wolf is inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by Oliver Sacks. It follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf (Quinto), and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health.

Teddy Sears and Tamberla Perry also star.

MacNicoll plays Dr. Van Markus, who struggles around patients in crisis because of a rare, undiagnosed condition he’s lived with his whole life. He experiences a crisis of confidence when he discovers Dr. Wolf keeps him close to study this condition.

Moore plays Dr. Jacob Nash, an ex-college football star who, after an injury, pivoted to studying medicine. Jacob secretly worries he suffers from concussion-related brain trauma and self-medicates to cope with his fear.

Krebs plays Dr. Dana Dang, who has amassed a social media following by providing mental health tips and tricks. While Dana is transparent about her anxiety, the truth is she’d rather pop a Xanax than work to identify the root of her issues.

LaThrop plays Dr. Ericka Kinney, a first-year intern at Bronx General who has always lived her life by the books. Now with Dr. Wolf as her new attending, Ericka’s thrust into the most unpredictable environment possible while also juggling to keep a secret from her fellow interns.

Director Lee Toland Krieger executive produces Wolf alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman for Berlanti Productions. Additionally, Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate EP via Fabel Entertainment, as well as Jonathan Cavendish, Andy Serkis and Will Tennant for The Imaginarium. Warner Bros Television is the studio.

MacNicoll is repped by Gersh, Joanne Horowitz Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, et al; Moore is repped by Hyperion Talent Agency, AEFH, Venture Entertainment Partners and Goodman Genow; Krebs is repped by CESD and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; LaThrop is repped by The Kohner Agency and Venture Entertainment Partners.