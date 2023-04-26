‘Your Honor’ Exec Producer Ron Ninio Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Ron Ninio, whose crime drama Kvodo was remade for Showtime as Your Honor, has signed with CAA for worldwide representation.

He is best known for co-creating Israeli drama Kvodo with Shlomo Mashiach and for executive producing the U.S. remake starring Bryan Cranston, which is into its second season.

The show, about a respected judge who decides to hide the truth after his son kills a mobster’s son in a hit-and-run collision, has been one of the successful scripted formats of recent years. Ten remakes have been commissioned around the world, for the likes of ARD Degato and ORF in Germany and Austria, TF1 in France and SonyLIV in India.

Ninio is currently fast-tracking several shows, including Dust and Coal, which he presented at Series Mania in Lille, France, last month. He is co-creator and director of the drama, which Ronen Ben Taj and Morgan Le Moine are producing for Israeli network Reshet 13.

He, Amir Oren and Sharon Bar-Ziv are working up The Clinic, an espionage drama we first revealed in February 1. Rob Golenberg and Ninio produce, and American writers are being sought to write.

Besides Kvodo and Your Honor, Ninio is behind show such as Arab Labour, A Touch Away and Reaching the Sky. He also directed The Quarry, Auditions and autobiographical feature There Were Nights, which he also wrote. He is also a theater director in Israel, and served as Artistic Director of The Acre Festival of Fringe Theater.

Ninio continues to be managed by Rob Golenberg.