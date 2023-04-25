Skip to main content
‘Beef’ Star Young Mazino Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Young Mazino in all areas. The agency will help bolster Mazino’s career across film, television, and more.

Mazino most recently starred in Netflix’s Beef opposite Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The series follows Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong) who find themselves involved in a road rage incident that begins to consume every thought and action of their lives. In his breakout role, Mazino portrayed Danny’s brother Paul, who finds himself embroiled in the revenge schemes between his sibling and Amy.

His prior TV credits include appearances in NBC’s New Amsterdam, Fox’s Prodigal Son (2020), CBS’s Blue Bloods (2019) and NBC’s Blindspot (2016).

Born and raised in Maryland, Mazino is a formally trained musician and dabbled in film and theater throughout his childhood and into college. In 2014, he made the move to New York City to pursue his dream of acting where he attended the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

He will continue to be represented by Narrative PR.

