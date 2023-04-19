‘You’ll Never Find Me’: Australian Horror Pic Lands International Sales Deal Ahead Of Tribeca Debut 

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based sales and distribution outfit Blue Finch Films has boarded international sales, excluding Australia and New Zealand, to the Australian horror flick You’ll Never Find Me, the feature debut from Indianna Bell and Josiah Allen.

The film will have its world premiere as part of the Midnight section at Tribeca 2023. Umbrella Entertainment holds rights to Australia and New Zealand.

Billed as a “sharp and twisted” horror tale, the pic follows an isolated man living at the back of a desolate caravan park where he is visited by a desperate young woman seeking shelter from a violent storm. As the savage storm worsens, these solitary souls begin to feel threatened- but who should really be afraid?

Bell wrote the screenplay. The pic will be Bell and Allen’s feature debut following a series of short projects. The pair also serve as producers alongside Christine Williams and Cowan. Ari Harrison from Umbrella Entertainment serves as Executive Producer. Brendan Rock and Jordan Cowan star.

“We set out to make something really unique within the familiar constraints of one location, two characters,” Bell said. “So we got creative, called in a lot of favors, and rallied together a team. What emerged is a dark and hypnotic fable-like story that feels much bigger than the four walls of the trailer home it’s filmed in.”

Allen added: “We’re thrilled to be working with Blue Finch and Umbrella and are so thankful for their faith in the project. It’s both exciting and terrifying to know that something we’ve been quietly working on for months will be suddenly thrust out into the world. We are incredibly proud of what our cast and crew achieved and can’t wait for their hard work to be seen on the big screen at Tribeca.”

Blue Finch’s current international slate includes SXSW 2023 Narrative Competition Winner Raging Grace, the SXSW-selected Monolith starring Lily Sullivan, and Blumhouse’s Soft & Quiet.