‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Explains Why She Was Absent From Fan Event Despite Being Confirmed To Attend

The main cast of Yellowstone was notably missing from the PaleyFest and star Kelly Reilly is clearing things up.

Reilly took to Instagram to share a photo with co-star Brian Cox on the set of a new project she is working on. One of Reilly’s followers took the opportunity to ask her why she was not present at the fan event.

“I was filming in the UK at the time, and let them know in January I wouldn’t be able to attend,” Reilly replied. “I was sorry to hear my name was still on the list of attendees, as it is unfair to our fans.”

Kelly Reilly replies to a ‘Yellowstone’ fan Instagram @mzkellyreilly

The PaleyFest took place on April Fool’s Day but it was not an elaborate prank for fans when they arrived at the venue excitedly awaiting to meet the Yellowstone cast in person. The cast that had been confirmed to appear included Kevin Costner, Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver as well as executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser.

However, just before the event was set to start, it was announced that the lineup had changed due to “scheduling conflicts.” The new lineup was made up of Keith Cox, President of Scripted at MTV Entertainment Studios, and actors Mo Brings Plenty (Mo), Dawn Olivieri (Sarah Atwood), Josh Lucas (younger John Dutton) and Wendy Moniz (Lynelle Perry).

The absence of the stars gave way to continued speculation of animosity within the production and with Paramount possibly looking to spin off Yellowstone in a new direction without Costner.