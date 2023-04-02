Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan & ‘Yellowstone’ Leading Cast Drop Out Of PaleyFest In No April Fool’s Joke

It was no April Fool’s joke to Yellowstone fans expecting to meet the leading cast at PaleyFest in LA when they were a no-show.

When the panel was announced, fans were promised a lineup that included all the main cast members like Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Betley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver. The panel also included executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser with the festival also promising “additional guests to be announced.”

However, when the time came to celebrate Yellowstone – the lineup drastically changed despite the website still showing the full lineup earlier today.

Fans that packed the Dolby Theater were told by a PaleyFest rep that the lineup had changed just before the panel was set to begin. The new lineup was composed of the following people: Keith Cox, President, Development & Production of Paramount Network, Mo Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas and Wendy Moniz.

The absence of Costner and co-creator Sheridan is particularly striking as they are reportedly in a contentious situation. In February, Deadline reported that Sheridan and Paramount were working on taking Yellowstone into a new direction sans Costner and bringing Matthew McConaughey on board.

Paramount Network says that they were hopeful about continuing to work with Costner but had no news to share at the time.

The drama surrounding Costner is over the disagreements over the shooting schedule with the star of the series who wanted to shoot fewer days. Costner recently won at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of John Dutton but didn’t attend the ceremony due to the severe weather. When Costner received his trophy in the mail weeks later, he didn’t acknowledge the show or anyone involved with the production of Yellowstone.