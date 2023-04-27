Jane Widdop, Joel McHale & Justin Long Lead Slasher Horror ‘It’s A Wonderful Knife’; Independent Launches For Cannes Market, First Look Image

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Widdop (Yellowjackets), Joel McHale (Community) and Justin Long (Barbarian) have been set to lead under-the-radar slasher horror It’s A Wonderful Knife, which is now in post-production.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in idyllic Angel Falls. A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality.” Below is a first look image from the movie.

Widdop, one of the young breakouts from Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets, stars in the lead role of Winnie Carruthers. McHale plays Winnie’s father David and Long plays the town patron Mr Waters.

Independent Entertainment (My Policeman) is executive-producing the Christmas horror and launching sales ahead of the upcoming Cannes Market where the UK firm will be showing a promo. We hear a North American theatrical deal is in the works.

Michael Kennedy (Freaky) wrote the script and serves as executive producer. Director is Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls). Producers are Divide/Conquer (Freaky) and Seth Caplan (Brooklyn 45) in association with Fourth Culture Films (The Reckoning).

Divide/Conquer’s credits include Universal horror Freaky, Sydney Sweeney starrer The Voyeurs and Harry Dean Stanton drama Lucky. The company was an exec producer on Blumhouse’s box office smash M3GAN.

Sarah Lebutsch, MD International Sales, Independent Entertainment said: “We couldn’t be more excited to be launching It’s A Wonderful Knife at this year’s Cannes film market, partnering for the first time with Seth Caplan and Divide/Conquer, whose track records on the genre space speak for themselves. Michael Kennedy’s outstanding script delivers a roller coaster ride horror audiences around the world will love, and Tyler’s excellent direction combined with our charismatic cast will make for a truly fun Christmas horror to be revisited again and again in holiday seasons to come.”

Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath of Divide/Conquer commented: “While working on Freaky we were captivated by Michael Kennedy’s remarkable creativity and became his avid admirers. Collaborating with Tyler Macintyre, a promising rising talent in the genre filmmaking industry, to bring together Michael’s unique fusion of horror and comedy is truly an honour.”