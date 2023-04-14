‘Yellowjackets’: Alanis Morissette Releases New Version Of Main Title Theme Song “No Return”

Seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette has released the new single, “No Return” (Extended Version), a reworked version of Yellowjackets’ main title theme song. Morissette’s new take on the theme, written by Yellowjackets composers Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, debuted in the fourth episode of the series’ second season. You can listen to it above.

“I love the original version of “No Return,”said Morissette. “It’s just a perfect song. It was a little daunting to be asked to reinterpret it but I see parallels between Yellowjackets and my perspective while songwriting: the sheer intensity, that going for the jugular with no fear around going for the profane.” She added: “I’ve strived my entire career to support the empowerment of women and sensitives, and see the world through the female lens, and what’s so wonderful about this show is that each character is allowed to be dynamic and complex as opposed to oversimplified, reduced versions of women. I feel honoured to be a part of the legacy of Yellowjackets.”

Related Story 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Premiere Doubles Audience During Debut Week With Nearly 4M Viewers

Yellowjackets follows a team of high school girl soccer players who become the unlucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress star. Season 2 also features Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves.

Yellowjackets was created Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and produced by studio Entertainment One (eOne).

The new single is available to download and stream globally via Universal Music Canada.