Siddharth Anand To Direct Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe Title ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’, Starring Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan 

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has been brought on board to direct Tiger vs Pathaan, an upcoming instalment in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe franchise, which will feature a face off between two of India’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Deadline has learned.

Shah Rukh Khan is reprising his role as super agent Pathaan in the film, while Salman Khan plays the role of Tiger, previously seen in two YRF Spy Universe films.

“Aditya Chopra has immense trust in Siddharth Anand to deliver a grand visual spectacle that has never been seen before with Tiger vs Pathaan,” a trade source told Deadline.

“Siddharth is getting a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan coming together for their first full fledged film since Karan Arjun and Siddharth will also be given all the support he needs to mount Tiger vs Pathaan as the biggest film that India has ever produced.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starred together in 1995 fantasy action film Karan Arjun, but haven’t appeared in a full movie together since. Salman Khan had a cameo role in blockbuster Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Anand, which was the first film to bring characters from the YRF Spy Universe franchise together.

YRF’s spy universe has also included the first two Tiger films – Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The third film in the Tiger franchise, again starring Salman Khan, is scheduled for release over the Diwali holidays in November.

Released in January, Pathaan has become the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time grossing $128.8M worldwide. Anand also directed 2019 blockbuster War, starring Hrithik Roshan, which is also part of the YRF Spy Universe.

The trade source added: “YRF’s war chest and it’s entire creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in the history of Indian cinema as a record-smashing blockbuster.”

Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva) has been brought on board to direct War’s sequel, War 2, which will feature RRR star N.T. Rama Rao Jr (aka NTR Jr) opposite Roshan.