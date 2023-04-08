Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jeremy Renner Interview With Diane Sawyer Gives ABC Thursday Ratings Boost

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Super Mario Bros' Eyes $195M 5-Day Start, Second Best Ever And Record For Illumination
Read the full story

WWE Apologizes For Use Of Auschwitz Image In Pre-Match Video

WWE
WWE

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) apologized today for using an image of concentration camp Auschwitz in a video hyping a match.

The WWE video used the camp image with audio of wrestler Dominik Mysterio pretending to be a criminal incarcerated in the facility.

“We had no knowledge of what was depicted,” said a WWE statement issued Friday. “As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error.”

The images do not appear in YouTube replays. The image showed barbed wire fences and guard towers at the concentration camp.

The WWE recently announced its acquisition by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) parent Endeavor. The merger of the entities would create one of the world’s largest sports and entertainment companies, with a combined valuation of $21 billion.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad