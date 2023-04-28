WGA Members Prep Picket Signs Targeting Studios As Strike Deadline Looms

Writers Guild members “are preparing to picket studio headquarters and production sites in the event the AMPTP refuses to make a deal that fairly addresses the concerns of our members,” the WGA said in a statement to Deadline on Friday.

As negotiations for a new WGA contract enter the homestretch, the WGA has hundreds of picket signs ready to go in the event of a strike, which could come as early as Tuesday. (See a sampling of signs above and below.) The WGA’s current contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires Monday night at midnight PT.

Related Story WGA Readies Picket Signs As Strike Deadline Looms

On Thursday, Deadline featured some of the picket signs that the WGA West is preparing in the event of a strike. Shown here exclusively are signs created by the WGA East, which contain messages specifically targeting the AMPTP, Disney, Amazon, Netflix, Paramount, Warner Bros Discovery and NBC/Peacock. In New York, a strike would have an immediate impact on the late-night talk shows, all of which began airing reruns on Day 1 of the 2007-08 WGA strike.

RELATED: WGA Reviews & Counters Latest AMPTP Offer As Potential Strike Deadline Moves Closer

Guild leaders have stressed that previously “a strike is not a guaranteed outcome for this year’s negotiation. And we do not want one. What we want is to be paid fairly for creating a product that earns massive profits for the companies. And we want protections that allow us to build a stable career and a stable life.”

The AMPTP, meanwhile, has said: “We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial deal with each of our bargaining partners. The goal is to keep production active so that all of us can continue working and continue to deliver to consumers the best entertainment product available in the world.”

REALTED: WGA Sends Out Strike Rules To Members As Potential Hollywood Labor Shutdown Looms

But as these signs of the time show, the guild is ready to strike if a deal can’t be reached.

WGA East

WGA East

WGA East

WGA East

WGA East