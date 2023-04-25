Women’s Sports League Group Athletes Unlimited Kicks Off Docuseries With Boardwalk Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Boardwalk Pictures, the company behind Netflix docuseries such as Last Chance U and FX’s Welcome To Wrexham, is working on a docuseries about Athletes Unlimited, a network of professional women’s sports leagues.

The company, which recently sold a minority stake to investment firm Shamrock Capital, has teamed with the league to develop a documentary series that highlights the women in this player-driven organization, which features professional softball, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball leagues.

The series, which feature access to the athletes, will follow their lives on and off the field and court, documenting all angles of their season, both personal and professional.

On the field, Athletes Unlimited features a range of scoring innovations such as individual athletes earning points based on both team wins and individual performance and become the champions in team sports. Points are earned on every play and the leaderboard will change constantly. In addition, teams change each week, with the top four athletes in the standings serving as captains and drafting their teams. At the end of each five-week season, the player with the most points is crowned as individual champion.

Off the field, Athletes Unlimited has policies supporting mothers that play in the league, while becoming the first professional sports league to be organized as a Public Benefit Corporation and the first U.S. based pro sports league to be committed to carbon-neutrality.

“Athletes Unlimited is a rich, layered backdrop for a story about characters who are taking control for themselves,” said Boardwalk CEO Andrew Fried. “Not only are they some of the most decorated female athletes in our country, across multiple sports, but they are building a new model from the ground up. We’re excited to work alongside AU, capturing compelling stories about these outstanding women.”

“The athletes of Athletes Unlimited are truly creating a new model for pro sports and providing opportunities for countless women to achieve their professional dreams. Their stories are among the most compelling in all of sports, and we are so proud of the truly unique league we have created. Not only are Athletes Unlimited players beyond talented and dedicated to their sports, but we have also built a loyal and passionate audience and fanbase who follow our leagues with genuine excitement,” added Cheri Kempf, SVP of Athletes Unlimited. “We are thrilled to partner with the best in class storytelling team at Boardwalk to amplify these remarkable women and the deep impact they’re having not just in the world of women’s sports, but athletics everywhere.”