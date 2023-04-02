WNBA Star Brittney Griner Throws Support To Wall St. Journal Reporter Detained By Russians

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who spent 10 months in Russian custody on drug charges, is calling for the release of Wall St. Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained there and accused of spying.

Griner said on Instagram she is concerned for his safety and urged President Joe Biden to take action.

Gershkovich was arrested by Russian authorities last Thursday and accused of spying. He is the first US journalist since the Cold War to be detained by Russia.

Griner was convicted by a Russian court for possession of cannabis oil in 2022. She was released in a controversial prisoner swap.

The Instagram message from Griner and wife Cherelle was posted Saturday.

“Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovich and his family since Evan’s detainment in Russia.” They added, “Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all.”

The Wall Street Journal has denied the spying charge. President Biden spoke out in the media and Friday to tell the Russians to “Let him go.” US officials have not been able to contact Gershkovich since his arrest.