WME Appoints Ginger Chan As Chief Marketing Officer

EXCLUSIVE: WME has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Endeavor veteran Ginger Chan to the newly created position of Chief Marketing Officer.

Related Story Meghan Markle And Archewell Banner Sign With WME

As CMO, Chan will manage marketing efforts on the corporate front, including event presence and awards season marketing, as well as the agency’s digital footprint, also looking to find new ways and opportunities to amplify client projects and activities. Her team will service client marketing, publicity and social media consulting, initially including Anu Bhatia (film) and Melissa Martinez (film sales) in client marketing; Killian Lewis, Jon Olivero and Rachel Moore in client publicity; and Samantha Brown in client social.

Coming to the agency after a nearly five-year run as Endeavor’s Senior Vice President of Consumer Communications, Chan joins a WME executive team that includes recently appointed EVP of Business Operations Kim Ulrich, President of WME Ari Greenburg, Chief Operating Officer Dan Limerick, Chief Financial Officer Michelle Walter, General Counsel Courtney Braun, Head of Corporate Communications Marie Sheehy, and Vice President of Human Resources Miri Stucker.

“We are always seeking expertise and perspectives we can surround our clients with to ensure their creative ambitions are being recognized on the biggest stages and reaching the broadest audiences,” said WME Co-Chairmen Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz in a statement to Deadline. “Ginger brings incredible industry relationships and a long history of working with talent and creators to understand their objectives and create bespoke marketing plans to amplify their reach and influence. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to our leadership team and introduce her to our wide-ranging client roster.”

During her time at Endeavor, Chan oversaw a global team of category experts responsible for strategic consumer PR across the company’s portfolio including IMG, the Professional Bull Riders, and premium hospitality leader On Location Experiences, as well as consumer PR strategy for select sports, entertainment and fashion talent clients from WME and IMG.

Prior to joining Endeavor, she spent nearly 14 years at Allied Global Marketing, during which time she rose to the role of Senior Vice President of National Publicity & Account Management, overseeing marquee accounts including Paramount Pictures, Food Network, Cirque du Soleil, Netflix, Hulu, Sephora and Feld Entertainment, among many others.

Previously working as a publicist for the Seattle Film Festival, Chan began her career at the regional entertainment publicity and promotions agency, Terry Hines & Associates, after graduating from the University of Washington with a B.A. in Communications and a minor in Dance.