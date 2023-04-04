Wind Sun Sky Entertainment Promotes Two Executives And Hires Former Nickelodeon Manager As Development Director

EXCLUSIVE: Wind Sun Sky Entertainment (WSS) has promoted two company executives and hired a new development director as part of an expansion of its senior leadership team.

Susan Carmichael, former WSS Vice President of Finance and Production Accounting, will move up to company CFO and Vice President of Operations. She will report to WSS CEO Catherine Winder. Carmichael has been at WSS for over six years, starting as the production accountant overseeing WSS’s first doc, Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (AMC), followed by the company’s Amazon series Invincible, starring Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Steven Yeun and Zazie Beetz. She later moved to Vice President of Finance and Production Accounting, where she ran finance and production accounting on all studio projects.

Krista Kelloway will take on the role of Senior Vice President of People and Production. Kelloway was previously Vice President of Production. In the new role, Kelloway will also report to company CEO Winder and continue to oversee all of the studio’s projects. Kelloway has been with WSS since its inception, starting as a producer. Her previous credits include Emergency Room: Life + Death At VGH (Knowledge Network), The Bachelor Canada (Rogers Media), Entanglement (Thunderbird Entertainment), and The Real Housewives Of Vancouver (Corus Entertainment).

Alongside Kelloway and Carmichael, Antonia Gutierrez, former Manager of Animation at Nickelodeon, will join WSS as Director of Development. Gutierrez will focus on multi-platform content, kids and adult animation, and Roblox content within the company’s partnership with Productivity Media. She will report to WSS and Productivity’s Head of Content, Navid McIlhargey.

“We couldn’t be more excited to elevate Susan and Krista into their new roles at the studio while expanding our executive talent on the development side with Toni, to further deepen our commitment to telling compelling stories in multiple mediums and formats,” said Winder. “This is going to be an exciting period of growth and innovation for the company, bringing new stories featuring inspired, A-list talent to the marketplace.”