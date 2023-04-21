‘The Good Doctor’s Will Yun Lee Joins Jake Weber’s Pandemic-Set Drama ‘Shelter Me’ With Nick Nolte & Jacqueline Bisset

EXCLUSIVE: Will Yun Lee (The Good Doctor) has signed on to star alongside Oliver Masucci, Nick Nolte and Jacqueline Bisset in the pandemic-set psychological drama Shelter Me, marking the directorial debut of actor Jake Weber.

The film is described as an anthology of storylines set against the international backdrop of Covid-19. Its protagonist is Jon Boylan (Masucci), an A.I. research scientist who is unable to intimately connect with members of his test group (Nolte and Bisset). Jon subsequently develops a remote monitoring system that exposes personal struggles, weaknesses and strengths during isolation that come to a reckoning, as their layers of personality begin to peel away.

Lee’s character, Erik Song, is a charismatic doctor working at a high-profile hospital in NYC. Weber is directing from his and Tony Herbert’s script. Framework Entertainment’s Kimberly Hines is producing along with Filmray’s Jim Steele, Eliza Flug and Ton of Hats’ Mike Hatton, with Joey Grill, Peg Donegan, Allan Mindel, and Ian Stack of Framework Entertainment serving as EPs.

Best known for his role as Dr. Alex Park on ABC’s The Good Doctor, Lee has also previously been seen on series like Altered Carbon, Hawaii Five-0 and True Blood, among many others. He’s also appeared in films including Rampage, San Andreas, Spy and The Wolverine, to name a few.

The actor is repped by Wonder Street, Innovative Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson.