‘Wicked’ Movie Musical: Director Jon M. Chu Shares First Look At Ariana Grande’s Glinda & Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba

There is still a long way to go until Wicked film hits theaters and director Jon M. Chu is teasing the musical dropping the first images of the film.

Chu shared on Instagram a couple of photos where we can see Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” Chu captioned the post on social media.

In a second post, Chu added, “Green & Pink. It always starts with green and pink.”

In a follow-up post on Twitter, Chu shared his excitement about releasing the film tweeting, “I’ve already been changed for good by these two women… #CynthiaErivo & #ArianaGrande as the Witches of Oz. They will lift ur spirits, break ur heart and leave you speechless with their voices. So excited to introduce you into our world… SO much more to come…”

The cast of the film also includes Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

When production of the Broadway musical adaptation started, Chu took to social media to announce that the story would be broken into two films.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years,” Chu said in an open letter posted on Instagram. “So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters.”

Wicked will drop on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.