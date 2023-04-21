Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Trans Woman Featured In Hit Sundance Documentary ‘Kokomo City’ Shot And Killed In Atlanta

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin Not Absolved In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting Despite Planned Dropping Of Charges, Prosecutors Say
Read the full story

‘I Hope This Helps’: Oscar-Winner Kevin Macdonald Behind Crowdsourced Mental Health Film

'I Hope This Helps'
'I Hope This Helps' Wellcome

Oscar-winner Kevin Macdonald is working on a crowdsourced film project telling the real story of the world’s collective mental health.

I Hope this Helps comes from the team behind Macdonald’s Life in a Day, which they describe as the “largest mass-participation feature film in history.”

Kevin Macdonald
Kevin Macdonald Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

For I Hope this Helps, charitable foundation Wellcome has asked people to send in footage documenting the realities of their mental health journeys. The film hopes to match the scale of Life in a Day but with “a new social impact objective at its heart.”

Related Story

'Whitney' Director Kevin Macdonald Partners With Rebranded Banijay Label Workerbee Group

Whitney director Macdonald recently struck a multi-project deal with Banijay and has also made social issues docs such as ITV’s It Takes a Flood.

He said I Hope this Helps will capture the “raw, personal experiences of individuals from all walks of life.”

“The world has faced an extraordinary period of uncertainty and upheaval, and mental health has emerged as a major issue that affects us all, directly or indirectly,” he added.

Jack Arbuthnott, a former Scott Free producer who is co-directing I Hope this Helps, said participants will be “joining a community of people who want to change the world through sharing their personal experience.”

Leading mental health organizations including United for Global Mental Health are supporting the project and more than 100 grassroots organizations are actively involved in the search for contributors.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad