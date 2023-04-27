‘The White Lotus’ Breakout Beatrice Grannò Joins Henry Golding In Sci-Fi Romance ‘Daniela Forever’; Madrid Shoot To Start Next Month — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: The White Lotus S2 breakout Beatrice Grannò has been cast to star opposite Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) in sci-fi romance Daniela Forever, marking her English-language movie debut.

Production is due to start next month in Madrid, Spain, on the film from Spanish director Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal).

Struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of his girlfriend (Grannò) in an accident six months prior, Golding will play a man who signs up for a sleep trial that allows him to reconstruct his life with her through the use of lucid dreams.

Nahikari Ipiña and Nacho Vigalondo are producing at Sayaka Producciones, along with Benoit Roland at Wrong Men, Leire Apellaniz at Señor y Señora, and XYZ Films. Pic is being made with the participation of Filmin and Movistar Plus+ and will be distributed in Spain by Filmax.

XYZ is financing, with investment funding coming from IPR.VC, and will continue worldwide sales at the upcoming Cannes market.

Italian actress Grannò recently won a SAG Ensemble Award for her role as Mia, the aspiring lounge singer in the second season of HBO hit The White Lotus. She also received an MTV best duo award nomination with co-star Simona Tabasco. The role marked Grannò’s English-language debut.

Additional credits include Italian films The Time of Indifference, Security, and I Wonder When You’ll Miss Me, and Italian series Zero, Doc – Nelle Tue Mani, School Hacks, and Il Capitano Maria.

XYZ’s current projects include Berlin competition title Blackberry starring Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel, Ash with Eiza González and Aaron Paul, Seven Veils with Amanda Seyfried and Sundance selection Run Rabbit Run starring Sarah Snook.

Grannò is repped by Entertainment 360, Volver Actor, and Yorn Levine.