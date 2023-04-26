Angelina Jolie, Reginald Hudlin Among White House State Dinner Guests

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a joint press conference at the White House.

Angelina Jolie, Reginald Hudlin and Chip and Joanna Gaines are among the boldfaced names on the guest list for tonight’s White House State Dinner for South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The dinner follows President Joe Biden’s meeting with Yoon and subsequent press conference. The U.S. and South Korea announced an agreement designed to deter North Korea.

Jolie is scheduled to attend the dinner with son Maddox Jolie-Pitt. She has visited the Biden White House on reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

Hudlin is attending with his wife, Chrisette. The Hudlins are longtime friends with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Also on the list: actor and performer Michael Arden, attorney Meena Harris, snowboarder Chloe Kim, journalist Sarah Min and music publisher Matt Pincus, Pachinko author Min Jin Lee, LG chairman and CEO Kwang Mo Koo, former Major League Baseball pitcher Chan Ho Park, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), singer Lea Salonga, singer Jessica Vosk, news anchor Eun Yang and investor Gideon Yu. Also on the list: Samantha Cohen, the daughter of Michael Cohen, and Jacob Snow.

Earlier today, First Lady Jill Biden and South Korea’s first lady Kim Keon Hee visited the National Gallery.

Performing at the state dinner, being held in the East Room, will be Vosk, Salonga and Norm Lewis.