WGA Readies Picket Signs As Strike Deadline Looms

If the Writers Guild goes on strike next week, it will have plenty of picket signs ready to go, as seen in these photos and a video of picket signs being assembled at the WGA West’s headquarters in Los Angeles (see below). A strike, if it comes to that, could start as early as Monday night at midnight, when the WGA’s current film and scripted TV contract expires.

Guild leaders have stressed that “A strike is not a guaranteed outcome for this year’s negotiation. And we do not want one. What we want is to be paid fairly for creating a product that earns massive profits for the companies. And we want protections that allow us to build a stable career and a stable life.”

In the meantime, the WGA has issued a long list of “strike rules” that would prohibit members from working for struck companies if a deal can’t be reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The WGA’s last strike, which lasted 100 days, was in 2007-08.

Members today at WGAW HQ in Los Angeles ✊🪧 #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/LOaLgZCgaS — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) April 27, 2023

Going into the contract talks, which got underway March 20, the AMPTP said that the companies “companies approach this negotiation and the ones to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority. “We are all partners in charting the future of our business together and fully committed to reaching a mutually beneficial deal with each of our bargaining partners. The goal is to keep production active so that all of us can continue working and continue to deliver to consumers the best entertainment product available in the world.”

The Directors Guild is set to start its negotiations with the AMPTP on May 10, followed by SAG-AFTRA on June 7. Both of their contracts expire on June 30. The DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Teamsters have all said that they support the WGA in these negotiations.

Carol Lombardini, who became president of the AMPTP in March 2009, has a perfect record of reaching deals with Hollywood’s unions: there hasn’t been a strike on her watch – at least not yet.