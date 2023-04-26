WGA East Reaches Tentative Contract Deal With Bustle Digital Group After Two-Year Battle

The WGA East said Wednesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Bustle Digital Group for a first-time contract covering 125 staffers employed at nine of its news sites: Bustle, Elite Daily, Fatherly, Inverse, Nylon, Romper, Scary Mommy, The Dad and The Zoe Report.

The deal, which came after more than two years of on-again, off-again bargaining – and an unfair labor practices complaint filed by the guild with the National Labor Relations Board in February – now goes to the members of the bargaining unit for ratification.

“We are elated to announce that we have a deal,” the BDG Union said in a statement. “Our first union contract could not have been achieved without an incredible amount of solidarity and fortitude by our current bargaining unit. We also owe a deep amount of gratitude to the many workers who have either left or been let go at BDG who fiercely supported this campaign over the more than two years of negotiations.

“In the contract, we won guaranteed minimum salary increases, strong benefits, and fair severance and protection from layoffs. We look forward to sharing more details upon ratification.”