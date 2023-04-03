WGA Calls For Strike Authorization Vote Next Week

The writers guild has officially called for its strike authorization vote.

“The studios need to respond to the crisis writers face. WGA members must demonstrate our willingness to fight for the contract writers need and deserve by supporting a strike authorization vote,” the union wrote.

Voting will begin on Tuesday April 11 at 8:30pm and end on Monday April 17 at 12pm.

The union said in an email to members that after two weeks of negotiating, the AMPTP has “failed to offer meaningful responses on the core economic issues in any of the WGA’s primary work areas—screen, episodic television and comedy-variety”.

It admitted that “they have listened politely to our presentations and made small moves in only a few areas” but that these moves are “coupled with rollbacks designed to offset any gains”.

The strike authorization vote was expected after the two sides finished two weeks of negotiations. There was a willingness to discuss further over the next two weeks, as we revealed on Friday, despite having previously planned a two week break.

“Now we need to demonstrate that determination. You can help by voting yes on strike authorization, to give your leadership the leverage to make the strongest possible deal before deadline or to call a strike after May 1st if the companies are unwilling to meet our reasonable demands. Throughout April, WGA negotiators will continue to work toward the goal of a fair contract for writers,” it added.

Luvh Rakhe, an exec producer on Dave and Mo, who is on the negotiating committee, explained to members what such a move means.

“Asking for an SAV is a step that unions often take to demonstrate resolve and support for the bargaining agenda in negotiations. Passing an SAV does not mean we automatically go on strike,” he said in a video. “Instead, it would give our West board and East Council the authority to call a strike after the expiration of the current MBA contract on May 1, if that’s what’s necessary to get a fair deal for writers.”

Rakhe said that in the lead-up to the vote the guild will begin hosting a series of “member meetings”, in-person and virtual, “to tell you where things are at and to let you know why we think this vote is so important.”

“Remember, we are all in this together,” he added.