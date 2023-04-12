‘The Expanse’ & ‘Hunger Games’ Actor Wes Chatham Joins ‘Ahsoka’ Live Action Series At Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off the conclusion of Amazon’s long-running sci-fi series The Expanse, actor Wes Chatham is heading back to space as the latest addition to Disney+’s live-action Ahsoka series.

Chatham (The Expanse, Hunger Games, Tenet) will play the right-hand man to Lars Mikkelsen’s Admiral Thrawn in the series, multiple sources have told Deadline.

Ahsoka is Disney+’s spin-off to the hit series The Mandalorian. Rosario Dawson stars as the titular Ahsoka Tano. Written by Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni and executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, Ahsoka will continue the character’s story from The Mandalorian. The line-up of directors set to work on the series includes Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa.

Plot details for Ahsoka have been kept under wraps, but Disney and Lucasfilm recently shared a teaser trailer for the series at Star Wars Celebration London. Check out the trailer here.

Chatham is a late addition to the Ahsoka cast alongside David Tennant, who returns to the Star Wars universe to play the droid character Huyang in the series. Tennant previously voiced the character in Filoni’s animated version of the series and won a Daytime Emmy for his work on the show. Hayden Christensen is also rumored to return as Anakin Skywalker in the series.

The show’s wider cast is rounded out by Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will play the Rebels character Hera Syndulla.

Ahsoka is set for an August 2023 release on Disney+. Disney had no comment on Chatham’s casting.