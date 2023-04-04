Webby Awards 2023: MTV, CNN, HBO Among Top Nominees – Complete List

Nominations for the 27th Annual Webby Awards were announced today by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, with this year’s nominees including entertainment organizations such as Amazon, Apple, Audible, CNN, Disney, ESPN, HBO, MTV, Netflix and Paramount, as well as such personalities as Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, RuPaul and others.

“The Webbys is in a unique position–every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our Nominees,” said Ciel VanderVeen, Managing Director of The Webby Awards. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”

Media organizations in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, an honor presented to the media company that performs best across all Webby Awards categories, are MTV Entertainment (15), National Geographic (14), The Washington Post (12), CNN (12), HBO (12) and Vox Media (11).

Winners for The 27th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, and will be celebrated at an award show on Monday, May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.

The nominees are:

27th ANNUAL WEBBY NOMINEE HIGHLIGHTS:

Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios

Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment

Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



Best Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video)

Uprooted – Atmosphere Dance

FAMOUS WEDDING SHOW (FULL) 2022 – Quick Style – Mantis Management

Gretta Ray – One Day Like This (Amazon Original) (Live Version) – Mude

Moonlight Sonata by Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer – Tamir Music

AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWA\Media Arts Lab



Events & Livestream, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Netflix – Stranger Things meets Bondi Rescue – Jack Nimble

Call of Duty: NEXT – OS Studios

Soundstorm – productionglue (A TAIT Company)

STRANGER THINGS – MUSIC HAS THE POWER TO SAVE EVERYONE – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL

WMA x Swamp Motel – Prime Video UK ‘Get The V’ Immersive Twitch Stream NSFW – WMA



Sports, Video Series & Channels (Video)

Enshrine or Decline? – ESPN

Today’s Technology, Tomorrow’s Players – LDWW

Los Angeles Chargers YouTube Channel – Los Angeles Chargers

No Limits: The Story of the Nation’s Premiere Women’s Basketball Team – Overtime

Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes – World Surf League



Music, General Video (Video)

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music

Gap Years – Mercury Studios

Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin

Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify

Sublime – Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises



Music, Music Video (Video)

Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment

Future – “Wait For U” ft. Drake – Fela

Muse – “Compliance” – Left

Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC

Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment



Sports, General Video (Video)

The Life of Elite High School Basketball Stars | Team Durant Nike EYBL All Access – Boardroom

Correct The Internet: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Christine Sinclair – DDB New Zealand Aotearoa

Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers” – Hirsch Leatherwood

NFL Explained: Evolution of Broadcast Innovations & Technology – NFL Media

Chasing Tokyo – Olympic Channel – International Olympic Committee



Science & Education, General Video (Video)

Five mysteries about our Universe – BBC

Special Webb Update: The Webb’s First Four (actually 7) Images Explained – Complexly

How Hubble Images Are Made – NASA / Hubble

The Unbelievable Story of Earth’s Most Epic Flood – PBS Digital Studios

The lifecycle of SARS-CoV-2 – Phospho Biomedical Animation



Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone

Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated



Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)

Hanguponit – MRM New York

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd

Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

My BTS Story – YouTube



Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)

My Pokémon Journey (the Voice of Ash Ketchum Reflects on 17 years) – Cat Robot Inc

Lupita Nyong’o – ID

Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner

The Muppets of Sesame Street on Twitter – Sesame Workshop

Stephen Colbert is @StephenAtHome – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment

JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International

I.T. Squad – MediaCom

Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix

PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x Blackpink – YouTube

Best Overall Social Presence, Media/Entertainment (Social)

Game of Thrones – HBO

HBO Max – HBO Max

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

National Geographic Social Media – National Geographic

Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop



Best Overall Social Presence, Brand (Social)

Etsy – Etsy

Sephora’s Overall Social Presence – Golin

Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

@instagram – Editorial Channel – Instagram Editorial

NASA Social Media – NASA



Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music

Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR

Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios

LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn

Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix



Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)

AARP TikTok: Gen X ASMR Series – AARP

W Hotels: Travel with Me – Farrynheight

Shrimpdaddy Shorts for Tech Deck – Hype Club

Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit, Inc.

Travel Diaries – Tastemade, Inc.



Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith

Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media

Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty



Sports, General Social (Social)

Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions – Golden State Warriors

NBA 2K League Social Channels – National Basketball Association

Showtime Basketball – Showtime

Lisa Zimouche – Viral Nation Group

World Surf League Social Media – World Surf League



Television & Film, Social Video (Social)

How Tyler Perry Made a Fortune From Nothing – AARP

Negroni Sbagliato – HBO Max – HBO Max

Jung Ho-Yeon’s Day in Venice Beach – Instagram Editorial

Women’s History Month – “How To Triumph Like A Girl” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

I Like To Watch – Netflix



Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)

Barack Obama x ATTN: – The Power of Your Vote in 2022 – ATTN:

LEAD FROM BEHIND – Colorectal Cancer Alliance

March For Our Lives – March Launch Trailer – MENTALiTY

The United States of Abortion – The Meteor

Ukraine War Diaries – UNFPA



TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)

Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS

House of the Dragon – HBO

The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service

Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks



Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaign (Social)

Altogether Different TikTok – 4creative

Google – Selma Blair and Andraéa LaVant Partnership – Google

Pa’ Mi Gente – Meta

Strands for Trans: Transphobe Takedowns – Terri & Sandy

You’re Welcome Black History Month Campaign – The Creative Collective NYC



Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple

Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA

High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo

The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress



Best Community Engagement, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign – FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd

Token of Love – Verizon

Emerging Creative Hubs Index 2022 – WeTransfer

Budweiser: Bring Home The Bud – Wieden+Kennedy

Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam



Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

Dorm Roomz – Amazon

Calvin Klein / Performance – Cut+Run

The Beauty of Blackness – Digitas

Beauty Of… – McCann New York

Be the One No One Saw Coming – Tool



Viral Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

Coinbase: Less Talk, More Bitcoin – Accenture Song

Land of the Unfree – Anorak

Cheez-It x Pandora: Aged by Audio – Leo Burnett Chicago

STRANGER THINGS – Stranger Heathens – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL

The Liquid Death Blind Taste Test – Station Film



Best Copywriting, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

The Problem with Jon Stewart: “How to Watch” – Apple TV+

2022 Sounds Like 1984 – B-Reel

Ski for All – Barkley

Swap arrrgh for ahhhhhhh! – McCann Demand

The Nonstop NBA – Translation LLC



Work & Productivity, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)

iScanner – BP Mobile (AIBY Group)

Calendly: The Scheduling Automation Platform Driving Business Growth – Calendly

ClickUp – ClickUp

monday.com – monday.com

Notion – Notion



Best User Interface, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

Hungry Jack’s Official Mobile App – Adrenalin

CNN, Apple TV – CNN

Wonderous – Google

Headspace – Headspace Studios

VERO Desktop App – VERO



Best Visual Design – Aesthetic, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

Reimagining the future of luxury hospitality: The Other House – DesignStudio

Scandinavian Airlines mobile application – Milkinside

Winnipeg Jets – Mirego

Rebel Girls App – Rebel Girls

Brevity – Very Big Things



Best User Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

Apple Podcasts – Apple

Reelgood Streaming Guide – Reelgood

How We Feel – The How We Feel Project

Universe: The alternative custom site builder – Universe

Masters of Scale Courses App – WaitWhat



Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)

Apple TV app – Apple

Star Wars App – Disney

2022 WINTER OLYMPICS – A fan-first, immersive Olympics experience – NBCUniversal – DTC – Peacock

Major League Soccer – Phase2

Audacy App – Work & Co



Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites and Mobile Sites)

See My Skin – Edelman

StudentsNotProducts – Human Rights Watch

Harassment Manager – Jigsaw

Common Voice – Mozilla Foundation

Accelerating disability inclusion and innovation – Saffron Brand Consultants S.A.



Best Practices, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Patagonia – BASIC/DEPT

Crafted – BASIC/DEPT

TYM 3D World – MBLM

Back to Blue – Ocean Acidification – THE ECONOMIST GROUP

The Washington Post Newsprint – The Washington Post



Shopping & Retail, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

MrBeast – basement studio

Cartier – BORN Group

ComplexLand 3.0 – Media.Monks B.V.

Earthfoam – Mitz.Nyc

Houseplant – Pattern



Science, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

OpenAI Website – AREA 17

Pacific Science Center – Forum One

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Website – NASA/JPL-Caltech

Virtual Quantum Lab – Quantum Flytrap

Wonderlab+ – Science Museum Group



Family, Kids & Education, General Games (Games)

A Memoir Blue – Annapurna Interactive

Fingerspelling – DEPT®

Escape Academy – fortyseven communications

Lingokids – Lingokids

The Monster at the End of This Game – Sesame Workshop



Best Art Direction, Features (Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Activision Publishing Inc.

Stray – Annapurna Interactive

Need for Speed Unbound – Electronic Arts

SEASON: A letter to the future – Scavengers Studio

God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio



Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR

Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.

Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios



Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

Never Done Evolving – AKQA

RISE UP 2WEI & Edda Hayes – DNABLOCK, Inc

Karate Combat 37 – Meptik

Proto Holoportation – Proto Inc.

McEnroe vs. McEnroe – Sparks



Food & Drink, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

Ben & Jerry’s: Woody’s Super Sundae Maker – Adobe 3D & Immersive

From (Meta)Farm to Fork: Regen Fries – Gravity Road

Froot Loops World on Roblox – Leo Burnett Chicago

A.I. Ketchup – Rethink

Behind the Dish – TARGO



Arts, Fashion & Culture, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

DMIx – Digital Humans – DMIx

PUMA PRESENTS: BLACK STATION – FTR

Gucci’s Metaverse Open Worlds – Gucci Town in Roblox and Gucci Vault Land in Sandbox – Gucci

Adidas Ozworld – Media.Monks B.V.

Tommy Play by Tommy Hilfiger – Sawhorse Productions



Best Branded Podcast or Segment, Features (Podcasts)

The Perfect Scam – AARP Studios

Radio Headspace – Headspace

Spellbound by Sweden – Prime Weber Shandwick

Are You Sleeping? – Vox Media

SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR



Best Host, Features (Podcasts)

The Official Queen Sugar Podcast – ARRAY

Ologies with Alie Ward – Ologies

Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me (Radiotopia from PRX) – PRX

The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

The Wire at 20 – Warner Bros. Discovery



Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN

GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek

Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast – iHeartMedia

Take on Tomorrow – PwC Global Corporate Affairs and Communications

Season 5 of Broken Ground: How Memphis Beat the Odds to Stop a Pipeline – The Southern Environmental Law Center



Best Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)

The Forgotten Exodus – American Jewish Committee (AJC)

Rep: A Story About the Stories We Tell – At Your Service

The Last Outlaws – F+K Media

Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy – Paramount

Black Women of Amherst College – WC1 Studios



Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

Bars and Nuggets – Amazon Music

Let’s Make A Sci-Fi – CBC

Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

Stealing Superman – iHeartPodcasts

Last Movie Ever Made: The Don’t Look Up Podcast – Netflix



Scripted (Fiction), General Series (Podcasts)

All Things Undone – Aileron Films

The Sandman: Act III – Audible

Lake Song – Make-Believe Association

Live From Mount Olympus – Onassis Foundation

La Cabina Telefónica – Spotify



Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

DeepMind: The Podcast – DeepMind

IRL: AI in Real Life – Mozilla

Chain Reaction – Techcrunch

Found – Techcrunch

Vergecast – The Verge



Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)

On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

The Nocturnists: Conversations – The Nocturnists

On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media Podcast Network

SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR



Television & Film, General Series (Podcasts)

Disney For Scores – Disney Music Group

Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

Keep It – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies

The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon – Warner Bros. Discovery



Sports, General Series (Podcasts)

The Greatest Sports Stories Never Told – Audible

30 for 30 Podcasts – ESPN

The Right Time with Bomani Jones – ESPN, Inc.

The Draymond Green Show – Hirsch Leatherwood

All The Smoke – Paramount