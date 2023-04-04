Webby Awards 2023: MTV, CNN, HBO Among Top Nominees – Complete List

Nominations for the 27th Annual Webby Awards were announced today by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, with this year’s nominees including entertainment organizations such as Amazon, Apple, Audible, CNN, Disney, ESPN, HBO, MTV, Netflix and Paramount, as well as such personalities as Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Lizzo, RuPaul and others.
“The Webbys is in a unique position–every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our Nominees,” said Ciel VanderVeen, Managing Director of The Webby Awards. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”
Media organizations in contention for Webby Media Company of the Year, an honor presented to the media company that performs best across all Webby Awards categories, are MTV Entertainment (15), National Geographic (14), The Washington Post (12), CNN (12), HBO (12) and Vox Media (11).
Winners for The 27th Annual Webby Awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 25, and will be celebrated at an award show on Monday, May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street.
The nominees are:
27th ANNUAL WEBBY NOMINEE HIGHLIGHTS:
Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)
Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios
Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media
Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment
Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Best Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video)
Uprooted – Atmosphere Dance
FAMOUS WEDDING SHOW (FULL) 2022 – Quick Style – Mantis Management
Gretta Ray – One Day Like This (Amazon Original) (Live Version) – Mude
Moonlight Sonata by Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer – Tamir Music
AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Events & Livestream, Branded Entertainment (Video)
Netflix – Stranger Things meets Bondi Rescue – Jack Nimble
Call of Duty: NEXT – OS Studios
Soundstorm – productionglue (A TAIT Company)
STRANGER THINGS – MUSIC HAS THE POWER TO SAVE EVERYONE – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL
WMA x Swamp Motel – Prime Video UK ‘Get The V’ Immersive Twitch Stream NSFW – WMA
Sports, Video Series & Channels (Video)
Enshrine or Decline? – ESPN
Today’s Technology, Tomorrow’s Players – LDWW
Los Angeles Chargers YouTube Channel – Los Angeles Chargers
No Limits: The Story of the Nation’s Premiere Women’s Basketball Team – Overtime
Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes – World Surf League
Music, General Video (Video)
Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music
Gap Years – Mercury Studios
Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin
Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify
Sublime – Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises
Music, Music Video (Video)
Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment
Future – “Wait For U” ft. Drake – Fela
Muse – “Compliance” – Left
Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC
Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment
Sports, General Video (Video)
The Life of Elite High School Basketball Stars | Team Durant Nike EYBL All Access – Boardroom
Correct The Internet: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Christine Sinclair – DDB New Zealand Aotearoa
Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers” – Hirsch Leatherwood
NFL Explained: Evolution of Broadcast Innovations & Technology – NFL Media
Chasing Tokyo – Olympic Channel – International Olympic Committee
Science & Education, General Video (Video)
Five mysteries about our Universe – BBC
Special Webb Update: The Webb’s First Four (actually 7) Images Explained – Complexly
How Hubble Images Are Made – NASA / Hubble
The Unbelievable Story of Earth’s Most Epic Flood – PBS Digital Studios
The lifecycle of SARS-CoV-2 – Phospho Biomedical Animation
Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone
Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated
Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)
Hanguponit – MRM New York
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd
Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
My BTS Story – YouTube
Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
My Pokémon Journey (the Voice of Ash Ketchum Reflects on 17 years) – Cat Robot Inc
Lupita Nyong’o – ID
Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) – Jennifer Garner
The Muppets of Sesame Street on Twitter – Sesame Workshop
Stephen Colbert is @StephenAtHome – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)
Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment
JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International
I.T. Squad – MediaCom
Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix
PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x Blackpink – YouTube
Best Overall Social Presence, Media/Entertainment (Social)
Game of Thrones – HBO
HBO Max – HBO Max
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
National Geographic Social Media – National Geographic
Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop
Best Overall Social Presence, Brand (Social)
Etsy – Etsy
Sephora’s Overall Social Presence – Golin
Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci
@instagram – Editorial Channel – Instagram Editorial
NASA Social Media – NASA
Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)
Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music
Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR
Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios
LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn
Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix
Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)
AARP TikTok: Gen X ASMR Series – AARP
W Hotels: Travel with Me – Farrynheight
Shrimpdaddy Shorts for Tech Deck – Hype Club
Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit, Inc.
Travel Diaries – Tastemade, Inc.
Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)
InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith
Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci
Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media
Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty
Sports, General Social (Social)
Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions – Golden State Warriors
NBA 2K League Social Channels – National Basketball Association
Showtime Basketball – Showtime
Lisa Zimouche – Viral Nation Group
World Surf League Social Media – World Surf League
Television & Film, Social Video (Social)
How Tyler Perry Made a Fortune From Nothing – AARP
Negroni Sbagliato – HBO Max – HBO Max
Jung Ho-Yeon’s Day in Venice Beach – Instagram Editorial
Women’s History Month – “How To Triumph Like A Girl” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
I Like To Watch – Netflix
Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)
Barack Obama x ATTN: – The Power of Your Vote in 2022 – ATTN:
LEAD FROM BEHIND – Colorectal Cancer Alliance
March For Our Lives – March Launch Trailer – MENTALiTY
The United States of Abortion – The Meteor
Ukraine War Diaries – UNFPA
TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)
Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS
House of the Dragon – HBO
The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service
Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaign (Social)
Altogether Different TikTok – 4creative
Google – Selma Blair and Andraéa LaVant Partnership – Google
Pa’ Mi Gente – Meta
Strands for Trans: Transphobe Takedowns – Terri & Sandy
You’re Welcome Black History Month Campaign – The Creative Collective NYC
Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple
Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA
High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo
The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address
Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress
Best Community Engagement, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign – FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd
Token of Love – Verizon
Emerging Creative Hubs Index 2022 – WeTransfer
Budweiser: Bring Home The Bud – Wieden+Kennedy
Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
Dorm Roomz – Amazon
Calvin Klein / Performance – Cut+Run
The Beauty of Blackness – Digitas
Beauty Of… – McCann New York
Be the One No One Saw Coming – Tool
Viral Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)
Coinbase: Less Talk, More Bitcoin – Accenture Song
Land of the Unfree – Anorak
Cheez-It x Pandora: Aged by Audio – Leo Burnett Chicago
STRANGER THINGS – Stranger Heathens – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL
The Liquid Death Blind Taste Test – Station Film
Best Copywriting, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)
The Problem with Jon Stewart: “How to Watch” – Apple TV+
2022 Sounds Like 1984 – B-Reel
Ski for All – Barkley
Swap arrrgh for ahhhhhhh! – McCann Demand
The Nonstop NBA – Translation LLC
Work & Productivity, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)
iScanner – BP Mobile (AIBY Group)
Calendly: The Scheduling Automation Platform Driving Business Growth – Calendly
ClickUp – ClickUp
monday.com – monday.com
Notion – Notion
Best User Interface, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
Hungry Jack’s Official Mobile App – Adrenalin
CNN, Apple TV – CNN
Wonderous – Google
Headspace – Headspace Studios
VERO Desktop App – VERO
Best Visual Design – Aesthetic, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
Reimagining the future of luxury hospitality: The Other House – DesignStudio
Scandinavian Airlines mobile application – Milkinside
Winnipeg Jets – Mirego
Rebel Girls App – Rebel Girls
Brevity – Very Big Things
Best User Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)
Apple Podcasts – Apple
Reelgood Streaming Guide – Reelgood
How We Feel – The How We Feel Project
Universe: The alternative custom site builder – Universe
Masters of Scale Courses App – WaitWhat
Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)
Apple TV app – Apple
Star Wars App – Disney
2022 WINTER OLYMPICS – A fan-first, immersive Olympics experience – NBCUniversal – DTC – Peacock
Major League Soccer – Phase2
Audacy App – Work & Co
Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites and Mobile Sites)
See My Skin – Edelman
StudentsNotProducts – Human Rights Watch
Harassment Manager – Jigsaw
Common Voice – Mozilla Foundation
Accelerating disability inclusion and innovation – Saffron Brand Consultants S.A.
Best Practices, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
Patagonia – BASIC/DEPT
Crafted – BASIC/DEPT
TYM 3D World – MBLM
Back to Blue – Ocean Acidification – THE ECONOMIST GROUP
The Washington Post Newsprint – The Washington Post
Shopping & Retail, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
MrBeast – basement studio
Cartier – BORN Group
ComplexLand 3.0 – Media.Monks B.V.
Earthfoam – Mitz.Nyc
Houseplant – Pattern
Science, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
OpenAI Website – AREA 17
Pacific Science Center – Forum One
NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Website – NASA/JPL-Caltech
Virtual Quantum Lab – Quantum Flytrap
Wonderlab+ – Science Museum Group
Family, Kids & Education, General Games (Games)
A Memoir Blue – Annapurna Interactive
Fingerspelling – DEPT®
Escape Academy – fortyseven communications
Lingokids – Lingokids
The Monster at the End of This Game – Sesame Workshop
Best Art Direction, Features (Games)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Activision Publishing Inc.
Stray – Annapurna Interactive
Need for Speed Unbound – Electronic Arts
SEASON: A letter to the future – Scavengers Studio
God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio
Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR
Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV
The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal
Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.
Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios
Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
Never Done Evolving – AKQA
RISE UP 2WEI & Edda Hayes – DNABLOCK, Inc
Karate Combat 37 – Meptik
Proto Holoportation – Proto Inc.
McEnroe vs. McEnroe – Sparks
Food & Drink, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
Ben & Jerry’s: Woody’s Super Sundae Maker – Adobe 3D & Immersive
From (Meta)Farm to Fork: Regen Fries – Gravity Road
Froot Loops World on Roblox – Leo Burnett Chicago
A.I. Ketchup – Rethink
Behind the Dish – TARGO
Arts, Fashion & Culture, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)
DMIx – Digital Humans – DMIx
PUMA PRESENTS: BLACK STATION – FTR
Gucci’s Metaverse Open Worlds – Gucci Town in Roblox and Gucci Vault Land in Sandbox – Gucci
Adidas Ozworld – Media.Monks B.V.
Tommy Play by Tommy Hilfiger – Sawhorse Productions
Best Branded Podcast or Segment, Features (Podcasts)
The Perfect Scam – AARP Studios
Radio Headspace – Headspace
Spellbound by Sweden – Prime Weber Shandwick
Are You Sleeping? – Vox Media
SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR
Best Host, Features (Podcasts)
The Official Queen Sugar Podcast – ARRAY
Ologies with Alie Ward – Ologies
Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me (Radiotopia from PRX) – PRX
The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy
The Wire at 20 – Warner Bros. Discovery
Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN
GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek
Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast – iHeartMedia
Take on Tomorrow – PwC Global Corporate Affairs and Communications
Season 5 of Broken Ground: How Memphis Beat the Odds to Stop a Pipeline – The Southern Environmental Law Center
Best Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)
The Forgotten Exodus – American Jewish Committee (AJC)
Rep: A Story About the Stories We Tell – At Your Service
The Last Outlaws – F+K Media
Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy – Paramount
Black Women of Amherst College – WC1 Studios
Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)
Bars and Nuggets – Amazon Music
Let’s Make A Sci-Fi – CBC
Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO
Stealing Superman – iHeartPodcasts
Last Movie Ever Made: The Don’t Look Up Podcast – Netflix
Scripted (Fiction), General Series (Podcasts)
All Things Undone – Aileron Films
The Sandman: Act III – Audible
Lake Song – Make-Believe Association
Live From Mount Olympus – Onassis Foundation
La Cabina Telefónica – Spotify
Technology, General Series (Podcasts)
DeepMind: The Podcast – DeepMind
IRL: AI in Real Life – Mozilla
Chain Reaction – Techcrunch
Found – Techcrunch
Vergecast – The Verge
Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)
On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose with Jay Shetty
The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy
The Nocturnists: Conversations – The Nocturnists
On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media Podcast Network
SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR
Television & Film, General Series (Podcasts)
Disney For Scores – Disney Music Group
Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO
Keep It – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies
The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon – Warner Bros. Discovery
Sports, General Series (Podcasts)
The Greatest Sports Stories Never Told – Audible
30 for 30 Podcasts – ESPN
The Right Time with Bomani Jones – ESPN, Inc.
The Draymond Green Show – Hirsch Leatherwood
All The Smoke – Paramount
